February 20, 2017 10:16 AM

Nampa police seek details on weekend shooting that injured a young man

By Nicole Blanchard

Nampa police are seeking more information in a shooting that occurred early Sunday and left a Nampa man injured, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.

According to the release, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. in the 90 block of North Yale Street. At the scene, they found a 22-year-old Nampa man who had been shot once in the abdomen.

The man was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Police said currently there are no suspects in the crime, which appears to be an isolated event.

NPD urges anyone with information on the shooting to call police at 208-465-2257 or CrimeStoppers at 343-COPS. Tips can also be submitted online at 343COPS.com.

