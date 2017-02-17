‘All of a sudden, (he) lunged for the gun.’ Eyewitness recalls fatal January shooting

Ryan Banks, 20, had an altercation with a “very anxious” Adam Bodenbach the night of Jan. 5 — perhaps 90 minutes before Bodenbach fatally shot Banks at the Boise apartment complex where both lived, the eyewitness to both confrontations testified Friday.
Bodenbach, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the 20-year-old’s death. A magistrate ruled Friday’s preliminary hearing presented sufficient evidence to send the case to 4th District Court for future trial.
Jacob Kimsey, a close friend and former roommate of Bodenbach’s at the Park Village Apartments, said he and Banks had gone over to Bodenbach’s place with some beer about 10 or 10:30 that night. Bodenbach became upset and aggressive because Kimsey wouldn’t let him borrow his vehicle, Kimsey said. Banks then grabbed Bodenbach, threw him onto his bed and was holding him down when Kimsey pulled Banks off and the two left, he testified.
Kimsey said Banks was agitated by the confrontation, as was Bodenbach. When he went back to Bodenbach’s apartment to check on him, he found his friend “tearing his room apart, looking for his gun.” Bodenbach was convinced that Banks had taken the gun, Kimsey testified.
Kimsey then went back to Banks’ apartment, and the two went back out into the breezeway a little after midnight Jan. 6 so Banks could smoke a cigarette.
As they walked out, Kimsey said, “I saw Adam standing to our right with a gun pointed at us. All of a sudden, Ryan lunged for the gun ... the next thing I knew I heard a gunshot, and he dropped. Ryan fell into the snowbank.”
Defense attorney Ransom Bailey questioned Kimsey about whether Banks, who often carried a knife, was generally aggressive, violent or had a knife in his hand when he got shot. To each such question, Kimsey replied “no.”
Bailey said Kimsey initially told police Banks “had a knife, too, and they were both going at it,” but Kimsey said he did not recall that.
Asked if Bodenbach acted in fear for his life when he shot Banks, Kimsey said, “it’s possible.”
Banks was a much larger man than Bodenbach, Kimsey said. He also testified that Bodenbach used meth and “had been up a few days” before the shooting.
One of Banks’ roommates, Kyle Unruh, heard the gunshot. Shortly after, before police arrived, Unruh encountered a man later identified as Bodenbach. The man told Unruh he shot Ryan, and that he had called 911 and was about to call his mother.
“He was pretty frantic, anxious, all over the place,” Unruh said. “He picked up a knife off the path and showed it to me ... ‘here’s his knife.’”
Bodenbach was still holding that fixed-blade knife, raised over his head, and had a phone to his ear when police arrived at Park Village near Boise State University, according to officers who testified Friday. He then immediately dropped both items, the officers said, and reportedly told them, “he tried to kill me.” He told police he had unloaded the semi-automatic handgun and placed it in his apartment.
Officers were delayed in their efforts to find the shooting victim because the initial apartment number they were given was wrong, Officer Byron Grover said. They ended up “going door to door” in the complex until they found the gravely wounded Banks.
And the initial report indicated the victim had been shot in the leg, when Banks actually had been shot in the upper chest, two officers testified. Grover said when he arrived at Banks’ apartment, other officers were performing CPR on Banks and had removed some of the victim’s clothing, trying to find a wound on his leg.
Paramedic Lindsey Appel testified that Banks’ heart stopped. Paramedics tried numerous methods to restart it before a doctor directed them to end those efforts. Dr. Ann Bucholtz, who conducted the autopsy for the Ada County Coroner’s Office, said the bullet cut through a major blood vessel, causing massive bleeding, and also passed through Banks’ lung and two ribs before exiting through his back.
Bodenbach is scheduled to be arraigned in district court Feb. 27.
