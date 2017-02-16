Search of Nampa home yields meth, gun and 7 arrests

Two Nampa women were jailed on meth-posession charges and five others were arrested on other charges Wednesday when Nampa police searched a home in the 1800 block of West Eaglecrest Drive.
Officers, including the tactical response team, served a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation by the Nampa Police Department's Repeat Offender Program team, an NPD spokesman said. Nampa police had responded to that house "numerous times in the recent past," Sgt. Tim Riha said.
Michelle A. Hill, 33, was arrested on possession charges for both methamphetamine and marijuana as well as a paraphernalia charge and a probation violation warrant, police said. Nancy A. Pedraza-Aquino was arrested for meth possession and booked into the jail under the name Nancy Pedraza.
"A search of the residence produced one firearm, a substantial amount of drug paraphernalia, and various user amounts of methamphetamine," police said in a news release.
Five other people from Nampa, Boise, Caldwell and Mountain Home were also arrested on charges including drug paraphernalia possession; parole violation, failure to appear and other misdemeanor warrants, police said.
