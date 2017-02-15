Man who attacked Nampa girl 10 years ago may head to prison now, at least for treatment

Trevor Reizenstein will find out March 7 whether he will go to prison for violating his probation on decade-old charges of attacking a friend’s 5-year-old sister in a Nampa alley when he was 12.
Reizenstein, 22, had been living in Boise and holding a job before he was arrested two weeks ago. In a Canyon County courtroom Tuesday, he admitted violating his probation by accessing the internet on a smartphone in January, testing positive for drug use last June and having unauthorized contact with minors in November 2014. No mention was made of any new crime involving a minor, but as a registered sex offender his contacts are closely regulated.
Judge Dennis Goff briefly summarized the allegations at Tuesday’s evidence hearing, giving very few details. A point in Reizenstein’s favor: “Your employer says you’re the best employee they have,” Goff said. Public defender Scott Gatewood said after the hearing that Reizenstein works in construction.
Third District Judge Thomas Ryan will handle this case’s final sentencing. Rather than implement Reizenstein’s full sentence for attempted first-degree murder and battery, prosecutors plan to suggest Ryan retain jurisdiction. That would put Reizenstein in prison for up to a year of treatment and evaluation, after which Ryan could decide if he merits further incarceration.
The original sentence could mean “at least 10 years, or you could be there up to 20 years,” Goff said.
On Jan. 24, 2007, Reizenstein was arrested in a Nampa alley near a badly injured little girl who was naked from the waist down and partially covered by roofing material. Accused of sexually assaulting, beating and trying to strangle the 5-year-old, he faced trial as an adult before he pleaded guilty in 2009.
Reizenstein was held in Idaho’s juvenile correction system until he turned 21 in March 2015. He was then released on probation and has served no time in the state’s adult prison system.
His victim is now 15, and a no-contact order in the case is still in place.
He remains in the Canyon County jail on $35,000 bond.
Comments