Meridian child sexual abuse suspect arrested after running from police

Meridian police late Tuesday night arrested a man who was on the run after being suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Richard Dickson, 42, faces a felony charge of child sexual battery on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, as well as a felony charge of drug trafficking in marijuana, according to the Ada County Jail. A Meridian Police Department press release said Dickson was arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery, as well as providing alcohol to a minor.
Meridian detectives arrested Dickson around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday after executing a search warrant in the 10000 block of N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Eagle. The detectives identified the Eagle address after interview several associates of Dickson’s. The man refused to leave the residence initially, leading to the search warrant. Dickson then surrendered without incident.
According to police, Dickson is accused of giving a teen girl alcohol and initiating sexual contact with her on multiple occasions. A friend of the girl’s reportedly contacted police earlier this month with concerns about Dickson.
Dickson remained in jail on Wednesday morning.
