Idaho City official steps down following charges he battered two

A former Idaho City councilman is accused of pistol-whipping a man and woman after unlawfully entering the home of one of the victims, according to court documents.
Jeffery Gibson, 62, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor unlawful entry in connection with the Dec. 12 incident.
He allegedly used a pistol to strike the woman several times in the head and face, and also strike the man several times in the head, according to the criminal complaint.
Additionally, Gibson was charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the pistol at the male victim and pulling the trigger, “which created a well-founded fear that such violence was imminent.”
His relationship to the victims was not disclosed in the criminal complaint, nor were the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Gibson was booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight Dec. 12. He posted $5,000 bond Dec. 21 and was released.
Elected in 2013, he was in his first four-year term in office. He has since resigned his position from the City Council, Deputy City Clerk Sue Robinson said Tuesday.
She said the mayor and council considered candidates to replace Gibson, ultimately selecting Dave Martin — who will join three others on the council (Tom Secor Jr., Kenneth Everhard and H.D. Hilyard).
Idaho City, which has about 500 residents, is the county seat for Boise County. It’s located about 36 miles northeast of Boise.
According to online court records, Gibson has prior convictions for reckless driving and failing to stop for a damage accident in 2012; resisting or obstructing officers and a probation violation in 2011; and disturbing the peace in 2007.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 6 in Boise County Court. Such a hearing determines if a case advances to district court and a full trial.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
