Indiana man was allegedly headed to Nampa for inappropriate meetup with teen

Nampa Police arrested a 20-year-old man Monday who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old Nampa girl.
Mark Timperley, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested at the Boise Greyhound Bus terminal on Monday after he allegedly began his online dating relationship with the girl in December and traveled to Idaho to be with her. He had been receiving inappropriate images of the girl, according to police.
When Nampa Police became aware of the situation, detectives assisted in an investigation to arrest Timperley when he arrived in Boise.
He has been charged with enticing a child through the internet or other communication device, a crime that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Comments