Caldwell man gets 5 to 10 years for beating then-girlfriend, stealing from her

Michael P. Pollard, 49, was convicted of felony domestic violence with traumatic injury in December, and sentenced to prison Tuesday.
He also was found guilty of misdemeanor theft and for that charge was sentenced to 180 days in jail, credited as time already served.
Third District Judge Chirstopher Nye also ordered Pollard to have no contact with his victim for the duration of the sentence and pay $1,590 in restitution to the Crime Victim Services fund.
Pollard was arrested on a felony warrant in June 2016 after an investigation by Caldwell police revealed he had battered his then-girlfriend during an argument at their Caldwell apartment, the Canyon County prosecutor's office reports. The victim told police that Pollard pushed her up against an entertainment center and broke her phone, then punched her repeatedly in the nose and eye before she was able to get away and ask a neighbor to call 911. Pollard then reportedly stole a backpack containing her possessions and fled the scene, the prosecutor said.
“Mr. Pollard has a long history of breaking the law that includes prior instances of domestic violence,” said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “It’s an issue we take very seriously here in Canyon County, and I’m hopeful today’s sentence will send the message that people who commit domestic violence will be punished and held accountable for their actions.”
