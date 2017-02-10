California man sentenced to eight years for conspiracy to distribute meth

The California man who was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Canyon and Malheur counties was ordered Thursday to serve eight years in prison.
Efrain Guzman-Castro, 42, of Woodland, California, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Guzman-Castro serve four years of supervised release and forfeit $2,986 in drug proceeds.
According to evidence presented in court, Guzman-Castro conspired with others to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Idaho in early 2016. Guzman-Castro arranged with co-conspirators for deliveries of methamphetamine in the Canyon County and Malheur County, Oregon, area.
Investigating officers discovered the conspiracy and were able to make several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Guzman-Castro and his co-conspirators.
Co-conspirator Cinthia J. Velazquez, 28, of Woodland, California, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 12 and she is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13 before Winmill.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments