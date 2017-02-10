How Boise police respond to hate crimes

The Boise Police Department mobilizes to handle reported hate crimes by immediately informing top commanders and providing aid and comfort to victims.
jsowell@idahostatesman.com

Crime

Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.

Crime

Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.

Crime

Here's what officers saw during active-shooter training at a Meridian school

Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies took part in active-shooter training Thursday at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian. The life-like drill gave Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Meridian Fire Department and paramedics a chance to practice their responses and hone their communication in case of a real crisis. This body camera footage, provided by Meridian Police, is a glimpse at what one officer saw during the training.

Editor's Choice Videos