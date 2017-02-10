How Boise police respond to hate crimes

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, flanked by detectives and representatives of Crime Stoppers and Jackson Food Stores, talks Dec. 15 about the continuing efforts to solve the murder of Notus Jacksons clerk Christopher Reese.
Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a shootout Friday on the Boise Bench. The suspect is believed to be Marco Romero, who was being sought in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that injured two people.
Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.
Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.
Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies took part in active-shooter training Thursday at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian. The life-like drill gave Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Meridian Fire Department and paramedics a chance to practice their responses and hone their communication in case of a real crisis. This body camera footage, provided by Meridian Police, is a glimpse at what one officer saw during the training.