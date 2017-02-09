Nampa man’s bond jumps after judge told of past DUI that cost a woman her life

Justin Corkins had hoped to make a fresh start in Idaho.
The 39-year-old struggled for years with substance abuse issues in California, where he has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for drug possession, drunken driving and DUI-vehicular manslaughter, a deputy prosecutor said at Corkin’s arraignment this week for a felony DUI-third or subsequent offense charge at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.
“I moved to Idaho to start over and get away from everything,” Corkins told Fourth District Court Judge James Cawthon.
Corkins was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Downtown Boise.
An Idaho State Police trooper said he observed Corkins drive through a red light on Front Street, near 11th Street, according to the probable cause affidvait. The officer said he detected a strong odor of alcohol, so he administered field sobriety tests. Corkins failed those, he said.
Breath tests pinned Corkins’ blood alcohol level at .229 and .221 — almost three times the legal limit of .08.
Corkins was convicted of felony DUI in Tulare County, Calif. in 2012, according to court records and published reports. He was convicted of felony DUI-vehicular manslaughter in Kern County, Calif., in 2005.
In that 2005 case, Corkins killed a 23-year-old woman named Charlette Martina Hopkings while she was crossing a street, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Corkins’ bond was initially set at $1,000, and he was released after he posted bond. An Ada County deputy prosecutor recommended to Cawthon that Corkins’ bond be increased from $1,000 to $150,000 due to his record and flight risk. Cawthon set bond at $250,000.
Corkins was still in the jail Thursday night. His next hearing is set for 8:30 a.m . Feb. 21 before Judge Daniel Steckel.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
