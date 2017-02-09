Nampa man faces 11 charges of taking cash, jewelry from retirement home residents

A 26-year-old Nampa man is in the Canyon County jail on charges he stole money and jewelry from multiple residents of Nampa's Sunny Ridge Retirement Center.
Jared Reimann, who police said has a relative living at Sunny Ridge, faces six felony burglary charges and five misdemeanor theft charges, according to online court records.
Police suspect Reimann of entering residents' unlocked apartments between Jan. 20 and Feb. 7, taking purses and other items. On two occasions, the intruder told residents who encountered him that he was checking the plumbing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Nampa police. After Tuesday's incident, a Sunny Ridge employee saw the man fleeing in a green pickup truck and recognized him as Reimann., police said. Officers located the truck and Reimann.
Items reported stolen include a $1,000 ring from one apartment and $500 cash from another, police said.
According to the affidavit, Reimann told police he recently lost his job and started looking for money in residents' apartments. He denied taking rings, according to the document.
"Reimann said that he felt bad about taking the elderly people's money and would like to pay restitution to them," Nampa police Officer Thomas Gearrey wrote in the court document.
Reimann remained in jail Thursday on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
Comments