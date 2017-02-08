Man stabbed pregnant girlfriend, left her along Canyon County road

Jose E. Cardenas, 24, of Mexico was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony battery with the intent to commit murder.
Canyon County Sheriff's detectives say Cardenas lured his girlfriend away from her workplace in August and, during an argument inside her car, stabbed her multiple times in the chest and neck. He took the woman's keys and cell phone and left her bleeding along the side of the road, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a news release. The woman, 14 weeks pregnant, was still able to call for help, likely saving her life, Taylor said.
Cardenas later told detectives he stabbed the woman out of frustration and he had taken the knife from his uncle's house after an argument with the woman, according to the news release.
Four other charges against Cardenas, including false imprisonment and grand theft, were dismissed.
Third District Judge George Southworth ordered Cardenas to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and have no contact with the victim or her family for 20 years.
