After almost hitting patrol car, Caldwell man led police on vehicle, foot chase

A Caldwell man was arrested early Tuesday morning after nearly striking a Boise Police Department patrol car and then leading police on a vehicle and foot chase, according to a BPD press release.
Jonathon D. Rojas, 32, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and driving without privileges.
According to BPD, Garden City Police officers alerted Boise Police officers of a vehicle that failed to yield to a traffic stop around midnight Monday at 23rd and Main streets. Rojas,who was driving the vehicle, continued west to State Street, driving straight at a marked BPD patrol car in the center turn lane. He narrowly avoided the patrol car, continuing west on State Street and veering into oncoming traffic.
BPD officers pursued Rojas’ truck, following as Rojas crashed through a chain link fence at the end of Riviera Drive and continued driving through a large field and another gate on the field’s north side. Rojas then fled southbound on Whitewater Park Boulevard, where officers used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the truck near Whitewater Park and Hester Street.
Rojas exited the vehicle when it came to a stop and fled on foot. Officers later found him in the backyard of a home near 30th and Moore streets, where he was attempting to enter the home, reports said.
Medics on-scene cleared Rojas of any injury before he was taken to Ada County Jail and booked. He remained there Tuesday afternoon.
