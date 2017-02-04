Eagle man found guilty of 170 charges in Montana fraud case

An Eagle man was found guilty on Friday of more than 150 charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud, according to the Missoulian.
A jury found George L. Manlove guilty of 87 counts of money laundering, 75 counts of wire fraud, four counts of bankruptcy fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank, one count of conspiracy and one county of bank fraud, according to the Montana newspaper.
Manlove is the former CEO of Vann’s Inc., a Missoula-based appliance and electronics chain. He faced over 200 charges, to which he pleaded not guilty last year, that accused him of stealing money from the company for personal expenses, such as club memberships, college tuition and travel. The 58-year-old was also accused of setting up shell companies and making lease agreements without the approval of Vann’s board of directors.
The jury found Manlove not guilty of 41 other counts of wire fraud, as well as one count of bank fraud, two counts of giving a false statement to a bank and three counts of tax fraud.
He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on May 19.
