Man wanted after ‘random’ beating in Boise home

Boise Police continued its search Friday for Kevin Rye, who is wanted in an alleged beating that occurred Jan. 24.
According to police, Rye, 52, was seen around 3 p.m. hitting someone in the head with a large object at a home in the 900 block of Allumbaugh Street, according to police.
The victim and Rye were in the residence together when the victim was hit and witnesses reportedly saw the suspect leaving the scene on foot.
An investigation led police to identify Rye as a suspect in the aggravated battery.
The investigation is ongoing and at this time it appears to be a random attack.
Rye is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677). Reporters may also leave a tip online at 343COPS.com or use the the “P3 Tips” app, available for free on any mobile device.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments