Recognize these faces? They may be connected to card skimmers at Nampa, Meridian banks

The device was found in December, and the Nampa Police Department issued a warning about it then. But the agency didn’t send out these photos until Thursday, when it posted them on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Police called the two people — a woman in a bright red coat and a man in a tight black jacket — “persons of interest” and asked for the public to help identify them.
Anyone who recognizes one or both, or has any other information, can message the NPD Facebook page or leave a message regarding case No. N16-66109 at 208-468-5680, option 9.
Police say they found the skimming device Dec. 10. They have not identified the bank, apparently at its request. But they said a customer was the one to report the device after noticing something odd.
“The device was disguised to look like part of the guardrail next to the ATM and was painted to match as well,” Sgt. Tim Riha said in a December statement. “It consisted of a metal bar with magnets to hold it to the guard rail and inside was a small camera, other electronic parts, a memory card and a battery.”
Days later, Meridian police also announced the discovery of a card skimmer, this one targeting customers of Pioneer Federal Credit Union at 850 E. Fairview Ave. They provided photos right away — and the man in the black jacket was also in those shots.
In the Meridian case, customers using the drive-thru ATM had fraudulent charges on their cards in Nevada, Arizona and California. According to Meridian police, the customers affected had used the ATM on Dec. 10 between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Skimming devices are used to collect personal credit/financial card information and can be attached to ATMs, gas pumps and other sites where you would scan a credit or debit card.
