Suspected drug user accidentally knocks out power in Garden City

A suspected drug user knocked out some of Garden City’s power Thursday when he allegedly drove off the road near the intersection of Glenwood and Marigold streets.
Garden City Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and found a 1998 Chevrolet Astrovan, driven by 21-year-old Brennon Hall, that had been driven onto the sidewalk while southbound on Glenwood and ripped a power pole off the ground.
After colliding with the pole, the van hit a Ford pickup stopped on Marigold.
When Hall, of Boise, was seen fleeing the scene, an officer apprehended him and found him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hall was arrested for reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanor crimes. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office arrests list also states he is being held for failing to appear in court; the circumstances behind that allegation were not immediately clear from online court records Thursday evening.
