Boise man faces felony charges of managing, assaulting prostitute

Donald P. Baskerville, 26, was arrested during an investigation of suspected prostitution activity at a Boise motel near Vista Avenue and Sunrise Rim Road, Boise police report.
He was booked into the Ada County Jail late Tuesday night and remained in jail Thursday morning. Court records show he was arraigned Wednesday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 on felony charges of procuring prostitution and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Baskerville, who was a suspect in an ongoing investigation from October, is suspected of arranging activity for a prostitute and assaulting her, police said. No information was immediately available about the specifics of the assault or the alleged prostitute’s injuries.
