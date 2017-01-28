Boise home invasion leads to 2 arrests, DUI crash early Saturday

Two women were arrested at the scene of a home invasion in Boise early Saturday morning after one was found in violation of probation and the other crashed into a Boise Police Department patrol car while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a BPD press release.
Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Rosehill Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, the release said. A suspect reportedly forced his way into the home, and shots were fired after a confrontation. Police did find evidence of shots fired but are still trying to determine who fired them. They’re also still seeking the home invasion suspect, who detectives say likely knows the victims. The suspect was not identified.
While police were investigating the scene, they found evidence of drug use and took 35-year-old Megan Murphy, of Boise, into custody on two misdemeanor probation violations.
Police said a witness was filling out a statement and staying warm in the back of a patrol car at the scene when a driver traveling west on Rosehill crashed into the parked patrol vehicle. That witness, along with three passengers in the other vehicle, were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver, 21-year-old Kathleen Caldwell, of Boise, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony DUI charge.
Comments