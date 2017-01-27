Meridian man accused of lewd conduct with teen he met in chatroom

Nicolaus L. Erolin, 29, is in the Ada County Jail, awaiting a Friday afternoon arraignment on two charges of lewd conduct with a minor.
Erolin allegedly had two separate encounters at a Boise home with a minor whom he met in a teen dating chatroom, Boise police say.
The incidents happened in late December or early January. Officers tipped off that they occurred identified Erolin as their suspect, and prosecutors issued a warrant for Erolin on Thursday.
Erolin was already in the jail then. It appears he is accused of violating his probation in a 2012 case. The particulars weren’t immediate available Friday, but online court records show he pleaded guilty to a felony charge that involves using a computer to devise or execute a fraud or theft. A related burglary charge was dismissed.
Boise police say they are concerned Erolin may have other victims in the newest case. They say he used online identities including “Nico Suave,” “Romantyx” and “Nico ThDancer.” Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call Crime Stoppers, 208-343-COPS.
