Idaho woman sent to prison for defrauding IRS of nearly $337,000

A 66-year-old Twin Falls woman will spend the next two years in federal prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boise.
Mary Galan, who was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, was also ordered to pay restitution of $336,926 to the IRS. She will be on supervised release for three years.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Galan pleaded guilty in 2016 to one count of conspiracy.
“This prosecution and sentence send the clear message that those who defraud the federal government by claiming tax credits to which they are not entitled will be swiftly and surely brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson in a press release Tuesday. “This defendant’s scheme cheated all taxpayers, and therefore all Americans.”
Galan owned and operated Galan Accounting in Twin Falls for the past decade. From 2013 to 2015, she conspired to defraud the IRS in its collection of her clients’ income taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
She did that by claiming education credits on clients’ tax returns through the American Opportunity Credit, even though the clients did not qualify to claim the credit.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments