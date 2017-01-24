Boise man pleads guilty to sending, receiving child porn

A Boise man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in U.S. District court to receipt of child pornography, said U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson in a Department of Justice press release.
Travis L. Spradlin, 37, faces between 5 and 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine and supervised release of at least five years.
According to a plea agreement, Homeland Security Investigations agents in September of 2015 received information that a Boisean using a Yahoo account had received images of child pornography via email and accessed a Russian photo-sharing website to obtain child porn. The agents served a warrant at Spradlin’s residence, seizing a cell phone, a computer and an external hard drive that belonged to him.
Officials discovered more than 6,000 images and 200 videos containing child porn on Spradlin’s devices. The National Center for Mission and Exploited Children identified more than 1,700 images and 70 videos containing identifiable victims of sexual abuse, including victims from at least 150 known child pornography series, according to the release. The images included “depictions of sadistic and masochistic conduct” involving prepubescent minors, the release said.
Spradlin’s cell phone records also revealed communications with at least two minor females from other states, including requests of sexually explicit images. Spradlin had received sexually explicit 274 images and 29 videos from one of the minors.
A sentencing hearing is set for April 13, according to the release.
