Police: Burley man intentionally ran red light, hit another car

A Burley man was arrested after he intentionally ran a red light, causing a car crash in Boise early Sunday, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Jacob Randolph, 24, faces three felony charges of aggravated battery.
According to police, a BPD officer witnessed a crash at the intersection of Five Mile and Emerald around 4 a.m. on Sunday and immediately began rendering aid. Two vehicles were involved, and two people were in each vehicle. All four people were treated at a local hospital and have since been released, BPD said.
Upon investigation, officers found evidence that Randolph, who was driving southbound on Five Mile, intentionally ran a red light and hit the other vehicle, which was westbound on Emerald. Police believe alcohol played a part in the crash.
BPD said Randolph’s intentional running of the red light caused “great bodily harm to his passenger and the other two people in the second vehicle.” None of the other individuals were identified.
An investigation is ongoing, and BPD said more charges are possible.
