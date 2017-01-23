Bank robbery reported on Chinden Boulevard; explosives mentioned

The robbery was reported at 9:12 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch at 3301 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City.
Few details have been confirmed at this point. But according to conversations between police and dispatchers, the robber told a bank worker he had explosives strapped to him and was last seen heading toward Orchard Avenue. He also was spotted going down an alley near Stockton.
Initial descriptions suggested the suspected robber had a goatee and wore black pants and a hooded black jacket..
Garden City police are investigating.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
