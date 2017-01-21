Boise police arrest “possibly armed” suspect at Downtown hotel

Boise police arrested a wanted subject who they say was in a hotel room at the Red Lion at 22nd Street and Fairview Avenue on Saturday, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Around 1:30, police said the suspect was taken into custody. Earlier in the day, they said the individual had been contained to a room in the hotel. They said the suspect was believed to be armed, and parts of the hotel were evacuated as a precaution.
According to the release, officers arrived at the scene around 8 a.m., and a Special Operations Unit was also there. No injuries were reported, and police expected to have more information about the suspect, who remained unnamed, later in the day Saturday.
