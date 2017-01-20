Boise man who struck, killed beloved Firebird Raceway starter will spend years in prison

Tyler C. Martinez, 24, will spend eight to 15 years in prison for striking and killing Joel Eggers, 64, with his vehicle as Eggers walked along South Development Avenue last April.
“It goes without saying this is a tragic case,” Ada County District Judge Richard Greenwood said.
He described Eggers as a “warm generous man,” much beloved by all.
“Nothing I do, nothing I say will make it hurt less,” Greenwood said, looking at Eggers’ widow and children.
Martinez was high on methamphetamine when he crossed the center line while heading north on North Development Avenue, striking Eggers in the southbound lane.
“I’d like to say I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Martinez said.d “I never meant to cause the death of a precious person.”
