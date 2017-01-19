President Obama pardons 3 Idahoans, commutes sentence for 1

During his final hours in office, President Barack Obama has added four Idahoans to the White House list of pardons and commutations.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was not among them. Bergdahl, who grew up in Hailey, and his legal team asked Obama late last year for a pre-emptive pardon of his charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, over leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He may face a court-martial.
The president on Tuesday granted commuted sentences to 209 people and pardons to 64 people. Obama on Thursday granted commuted sentences to 330 people.
Here are the individuals from Idaho and their offenses and sentences, according to the White House:
Carrie Ann Burris, Idaho Falls
Pardoned
Offense: Conspiracy to import 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (District of New Mexico)
Sentence on Nov. 15, 2007: Time served (114 days); five years’ supervised release.
Mitchell Ray Campbell, Twin Falls
Pardoned
Offense: Distribution of cocaine (four counts); making a false income tax return (four counts) (District of Idaho)
Sentence on Dec. 12, 1985: Three years’ imprisonment; three years’ special parole.
Offense: Distributing cocaine and codeine (two counts); felon in possession of a firearm (District of Idaho)
Sentence on June 4, 1986: Four years’ imprisonment; six years’ special parole (consecutive).
Kim Kathleen Drake, Pocatello
Drake is formerly known as Kim Hahn and Kim Otto.
Pardoned
Offense: Bank embezzlement (District of Idaho)
Sentence on Nov. 23, 1999: One month of imprisonment; five years’ supervised release, conditioned upon three months’ home confinement; $500 fine; $10,944.37 restitution.
Todd Lowell G. Haworth, Pocatello
The White House lists Haworth from “Kina,” but news reports from his sentencing say he lived in Pocatello.
Commuted sentence
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (District of Idaho)
Sentence on Dec. 21, 2005: 276 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine; amended on Oct. 13, 2015, to 235 months’ imprisonment.
Commutation: Prison sentence commuted to expire on Jan. 19, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments