Bail set at $2 million for suspect in fatal stabbing at Downtown Boise’s China Blue

Ada County Magistrate Kevin Swain rejected a defense request Thursday to leave bail at $500,000 for murder suspect Jesus M. Garcia, 24.
Instead, Swain raised the bail for the Nampa man to $2 million during an arraignment held through a video hookup between the Ada County Courthouse and the Ada County Jail.
A deputy Ada County prosecutor sought the higher amount because of Garcia’s history of violence and that he was out on bail after being arrested in late December on a felony drug possession arrest.
Garcia was convicted in a 2010 aggravated assault out of Canyon County. He had been on probation since 2011 and was scheduled to be released from supervision in May.
Garcia is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery, both felonies, after two men were stabbed early Saturday near 6th and Main streets in Downtown Boise.
The incident occurred about 1:40 a.m. David Ruiz Gomez, 21, of Meridian was declared brain dead on Tuesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he had been on life support. Gomez was injured after being stabbed in the chest and torso with a knife during an altercation, Swain said in informing Garcia of the charges against him.
Garcia did not speak, other than to say “yes, I do,” after the judge asked him if he understood what he was charged with.
The second man was also stabbed, Swain said. He was also hospitalized, but no details were provided in court on whether he was still being treated Thursday.
Garcia was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two probation violations. Witnesses identified him as the man who stabbed both victims, Boise police reported earlier.
Garcia, who is being held at the Ada County Jail, is set to return to court Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
