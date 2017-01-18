Three teens arrested in Caldwell shooting, Nampa robbery

Three teenagers have been arrested in a Caldwell shooting and Nampa robbery, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
19-year-old Adrian Isaac Diaz, along with two male juveniles aged 16 and 15, were arrested. Diaz and one of the juveniles are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. All three are charged with felony robbery.
According to the release, a juvenile male from Caldwell went to a Nampa residence on Jan. 13 to meet a friend. He was attacked by Diaz and the two juvenile suspects there, had property stolen from him and was threatened with a firearm before he left, police said.
Additionally, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the same victim was at home on the 4800 block of Layton Avenue in Caldwell with other family members when the residence was shot at and hit between four and six times. No one was injured in the shooting, which Caldwell police officers linked to the Jan. 13 robbery.
All three suspects were found on the 11000 block of W. Huckleberry Drive in Nampa and arrested without incident, according to the release. Police believe the incidents were related to a personal conflict and are not gang-related.
Comments