Overnight standoff near Emmett continues after domestic dispute report

Gem County deputies spent Tuesday night watching a home on West Central Road where a possibly armed man refused to come out after a reported domestic dispute.
The woman inside the home near Mesa Avenue came out, unharmed, as deputies approached about 8 p.m., and the man was on the porch, public information officer Rick Welch said.
"They asked him to come out and he refused," Welch said about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. "That's the last they had any contact with him. The gentleman barricaded himself in the house."
The woman told deputies there are firearms in the house, but no gunshots or visible weapons have been reported, he said.
With no one else inside the home, officers' approach has been patience and caution for the safety of everyone involved, Welch said.
"They didn't want to force things ... make him do something we don't want him to do," Welch said. "We want to make sure he doesn't come out and harm anyone else in the area."
Authorities will regroup at daylight to determine a course of action, he said.
"We had the whole department out last night, plus a few city officers that assisted them," Welch said.
Deputies observed movement inside the house during the night, he said, but were unable to reach the man on his cell phone.
Shadow Butte Elementary School near the standoff site has been closed as a precaution, and the Emmett School District announced all district schools are closed Wednesday because of the developing situation and weather.
Central Road is closed at Mesa Avenue, Welch said. The home is in a rural area about four miles northwest of Emmett, down a long driveway with no homes immediately adjacent, he said.
