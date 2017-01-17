Weekend stabbings at Boise nightclub still under investigation; no charges yet

The man taken into custody for questioning after the early morning stabbing at China Blue is still in jail, being held on unrelated charges, Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams said Tuesday.
She did not identify the suspect and said charges in connection with the attack are pending further investigation.
Two people were injured in the incident, which was reported around 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown nightclub, 100 S. 6th St. Initial BPD reports said both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one had injuries that initially appeared to be life-threatening. No updated information on the victims’ injuries or conditions was available Tuesday.
In an early Saturday news release, police said a suspect was in custody and being interviewed by officers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.
