ISP searches for driver of stolen car that hit FedEx truck on I-84

Shortly after midnight Friday, a white 2009 Nissan Versa was headed east in the left lane of Interstate 84 near Jerome when it reportedly swerved into a semi pulling two trailers in the right lane, Idaho State Police reports.
The FedEx semi, driven by George A. Gunshore of Melba, was passing the Versa on the right when the Versa hit the rear tire on the second trailer, spun out of control and ended up in the median, according to an ISP news release.
The driver fled the scene, and investigators discovered the Versa was reported stolen in Las Vegas. No description of the suspect driver was available Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho State Police at 208-846-7500.
Comments