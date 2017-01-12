Nampa Police seize large amount of methamphetamine

Nampa Police made a traffic stop in the area of 16th Avenue North and 7th Street North in Nampa on Jan. 11. The officer requested a canine unit after speaking with the driver, Mariano Castillo, 31, and Dora Zamudio, 24, both from Nampa.
The canine unit arrived. Drug detection canine, Augie, sniffed the car and alerted to the presence of drugs. When officers searched the car, they found a pillow case filled with 4 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages containing a white crystal-like substance.
The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also found small amounts of heroin, cocaine and $3,021 in cash in the car.
Castillo was booked into the Canyon County jail for trafficking methamphetamine. Zamudio was booked into the Canyon County jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of cocaine.
