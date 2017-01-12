Boise police accuse Michigan men of thousands of dollars in fraud at local stores

Boise police arrested two men, Devin Searcy, 22, of Redford, Mich., and Juwaun Gordon, 26, of Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. The men, now being held in the Ada County Jail, are each charged with two felonies, burglary and the fraudulent use of a credit card. Additional charges are possible, say police.
The Boise Police Crime Prevention unit received information Wednesday that the two men had used suspicious credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards at three local businesses.
Stores participating in the Organized Retail Crime Association provided police with surveillance pictures of Searcy and Gordon, as well as a description of their car and a partial license plate.
Boise and Meridian police located the pair’s car near the Boise Airport on Vista Avenue. Officers stopped it and say Searcy and Gordon had several credit cards in their wallets with their names embossed on them. The cards were found to be fraudulent.
The men were also carrying a number of gift cards from several local businesses. Detectives determined that the suspects traveled to Boise with the intent to use the fraudulent credit cards to buy the gift cards.
Read more about the Organized Retail Crime Association of Idaho at orcaid.org/.
Comments