Suspect awaits charges in Oregon fatal stabbing, crash; third victim in good condition

Jessica Bates, 35, was listed in good condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise Wednesday, two days after the suspect in an Ontario abduction and stabbing slammed his pickup into her family’s SUV, killing her husband, David.
Also found dead after the wreck on Oregon Highway 201 was Annita S. Harmon, the ex-wife of suspect Anthony Montwheeler, 45, of Nampa. Montwheeler reportedly held the 41-year-old Weiser woman against her will and was seen stabbing her in the truck at an Ontario convenience store, Oregon State Police said. Police pursued the truck through town, and it crashed into the oncoming Ford Excursion driven by David Bates, 38.
Officials have not said whether Harmon died of stab wounds or of injuries suffered in the crash.
Montwheeler suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. Information about his condition was unavailable Thursday except that he is “stable.”
Malheur County Prosecutor David Goldthorpe said Wednesday he is preparing information to present to a grand jury about Montwheeler, but he would not disclose what charges he will seek. He said more information should be available Thursday.
Jessica Bates is an employee of the Saint Alphonsus health system, working in the Ontario hospital, a St. Al’s spokesman confirmed Wednesday. A friend of the family said both Jessica and her husband, David, worked in medical imaging at the Ontario St. Al’s and have five children.
Friend Amanda McKinney launched a GoFundMe page Monday to help the Bates family cover funeral, medical and other expenses. More than $51,000 had been donated by about mid-afternoon Wednesday.
