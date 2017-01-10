Boise man charged with destruction of evidence in murder case

Anthony J. Barclay, already charged with burglary and grand theft in connection with the murder of Mark Irwin, had two new charges added Tuesday.
Barclay, 19, was charged with destruction of evidence and failure to notify authorities about a death.
The Boise Police Department, which served a warrant on Barclay at the Ada County Jail, did not provide details on the new charges.
In October, Barclay was charged with burglary and grand theft after officers found him in possession of items belonging to Irwin, 61.
Irwin’s body was found Aug. 26 inside his silver Toyota van. It was parked in the Foothills north of Boise, just across the Boise County line.
Police later said Irwin was drugged, suffocated with a plastic bag, hogtied, strapped to a plastic slide and then taken to the Foothills. Authorities believe he was killed several weeks before his body was found.
Francis M. March, 45, was also arrested in October. She was charged with first-degree murder, destruction of evidence and failure to notify authorities about a death. She was charged in the murder after authorities said they learned she recounted details about the killing to other inmates after she was arrested for reportedly pawning several items stolen from Irwin.
Prosecutors said March intended to destroy the body with lye, a caustic liquid, and bury the remains in a hole found near Irwin’s van. A bottle of lye and a shovel matching marks on the hole were found in the car March was riding in when she was arrested on burglary and theft charges. Irwin’s body was found the next day.
Irwin was a film projectionist and longtime Boise resident who lived on West Gage Street, off North Orchard Street.
Both Barclay and March remain in the Ada County Jail. He is being held on $500,000 bail, with March held on $1 million bail..
March is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25 for a preliminary hearing.
An arraignment for Barclay on the newest charges has not yet been scheduled.
Boise police continue to investigate the circumstances behind Irwin’s murder. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 343-2677.
