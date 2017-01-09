Reported Ontario kidnapping ends in fatal car crash, police say

A suspected kidnapping in Ontario on Monday morning ended in a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others, according to Oregon State Police.
According to the release, Ontario police responded to a report of a kidnapping at an unspecified convenience store. The suspect fled in a Dodge pickup as officers arrived on scene. Officers were told that an adult woman was being held against her will in the pickup, so they pursued the suspect through the city and onto Highway 201.
The pickup, traveling south, crossed the center line and collided with a Ford SUV, according to an OSP media release. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, as was an adult woman inside the Dodge.
A passenger in the Ford and the driver of the Dodge — the suspected kidnapper — were both hospitalized with serious injuries.
Highway 201 as of noon on Monday was still closed for investigation. OSP, Ontario police, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office are all part of the investigation.
