Boise police: Man dead, another arrested for murder at BSU-area home

Adam D. Bodenbach, 30, of Boise was taken into custody early Friday morning after an argument reportedly led to gunfire at a residence on Sherwood Street near Ann Morrison Park, Boise police say.
Boise police responded to the scene on the 900 block of Sherwood just after midnight and found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.
Bodenbach was booked into the Ada County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and the victim’s body was taken by the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Bodenbach and the suspect know each other, police said, but no further information was immediately released.
