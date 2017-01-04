Brief standoff leads to fugitive's arrest at Kuna home

Ada County deputies arrested Chad D. Bond at the end of a brief standoff at a home on East Boise Street in Kuna Wednesday morning.
Bond reportedly fired one shot inside the house during the standoff, but it appeared to be an accidental discharge into the floor, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Bond, 29, has active arrest warrants from Kootenai and Payette counties, including for a probation violation on a 2014 North Idaho aggravated assault charge, according to online court records. Members of the federal Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Bond for several days when they located him inside a home in Kuna Wednesday morning, the Ada County Sheriff's Office reports.
Members of the ACSO's ACTION (Anti-Crime Team In Our Neighborhoods) surrounded the home just after 10 a.m. and used a speaker to order Bond out of the home, ACSO reports. There were several other people in the home, but deputies quickly determined Bond was not keeping them inside against their will, the sheriff's office reports.
After the apparently accidental gunfire, deputies were then able to talk to Bond over the phone, and he walked out and surrendered. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of eluding officers and probation violation.
The deep snow in the area meant nearby Hubbard Elementary School was closed, which made the area much more secure and provided an opportunity for the officers to arrest Bond, the sheriff's office reports, noting that the snow also would have made it much harder for the fugitive to flee.
