Nampa man gets 30 months’ prison time in child pornography case

A Nampa man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for viewing child pornography, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
According to the release, 48-year-old Troy A. Paul pleaded guilty in August of 2016. Paul had told investigators in February 2015 that he had indeed viewed child pornography multiple times, according to the release.
A plea agreement showed that Department of Homeland Security agents learned of an electronic device in Paul’s home being used to view child porn on a Russian photo-sharing website between January and June of 2014. Further, a device at Paul’s residence received an email in March of 2014 containing more pornographic images of children.
The release said Paul admitted to viewing child porn via email over 100 times, using an iPhone provided by his employer. It was not clear where Paul had worked. A search warrant for Paul’s email account turned up images of child pornography in March of 2015.
“The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the FBI and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” the release said.
