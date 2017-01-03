Boise man left naked on a road in the snow feared he would be shot

When the 29-year-old was ordered out of a Jeep and made to take off his clothes as four to five inches of snow piled up on Dec. 16, he said he feared the worst.
He watched as Clifford M. Cole, 46, pulled out a black handgun from the vehicle and walked toward him, the man testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Ada County Magistrate Court.
“You’re going to remember this the rest of your life,” the man said Cole told him.
The man, who said he owed Cole $155 for drugs, thought he would be killed. Instead, he said, Cole hit him several times in the head with the gun.
The man pleaded with Cole to at least allow him to keep on his socks. That’s all he was wearing when a prison worker for the Idaho Department of Correction on his way to work at a prison south of Boise found him bleeding along Pleasant Valley Road, just past Hollilynn Drive.
The Department of Correction employee drove him to the prison to get him out of the elements and later paramedics drove him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment. Doctors placed six staples in his head, he said.
The victim said he was standing outside a Jacksons Food Store at South Broadway Avenue and West Linden Street, waiting for a ride, when a man he didn’t know pulled up and told him to get in. A woman the victim knew had texted him that she had sent someone after him to bring him to her place, the man said.
After they pulled out onto the road, the driver said there was someone in another vehicle ahead of him who wanted to talk with him and they pulled over. He said Cole was driving the Jeep and told him to get in.
Cole, he said, wanted his money and said he believed the man was trying to stiff him. The victim said he acknowledged the debt, but didn’t have the money to pay him.
“I told him I was not trying to burn him,” the man testified. “I told him I meant to pay him back.”
He said Cole took a backpack he had with him. It contained a laptop computer, two cell phones, work tools and several items of clothing, he said.
Magistrate James Cawthon found there was probable cause to prosecute Cole for aggravated battery, robbery and first-degree kidnapping. He scheduled Cole to appear before Judge Deborah Bail for arraignment in district court on Jan. 23.
Cole remains in the Ada County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments