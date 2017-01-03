Boise 3-year-old had “easy access” to meth; father arrested

A Boise man’s 3-year-old daughter has been removed from his custody after Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the child to be “in imminent danger” over the weekend, according to an ACSO press release.
Jeffery T. Hunter, 28, has been charged with felony injury to a child after deputies investigated a report of unsafe living conditions at Hunter’s home in the Five Mile Road/Tanglewood Drive area on Sunday evening.
According to the release, deputies found the toddler had easy access to “syringes and methamphetamine,” along with living in unsanitary conditions at the south Ada County residence. When deputies arrived at the home, they noticed Hunter using an open oven to heat the house as, he explained, the furnace did not work.
Deputies entered the home, which smelled of marijuana, and found a syringe on a chair, easily accessible to the child, according to the release. The toilet and tub both had fecal matter on them, and the home did not have running water or a working toilet.
In addition, deputies found dirty carpets and holes in the walls, along with exposed wires coming from an electrical outlet and “at least one knife” on the kitchen counter.
The girl has been placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hunter remained in Ada County Jail.
If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.
