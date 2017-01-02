Boise man accused of raping woman, stealing car

A Boise man is charged with rape and grand theft after police say he’s accused of battering a woman, forcing her to perform a sex act and then fleeing in a stolen car, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Christopher James Harvey, 22, faces felony charges of rape and grand theft, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and theft by receiving, possession or disposing of stolen property.
According to the release, police on Saturday responded to a welfare check off of Vista Avenue, where they found a woman in need of medical care and transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified Harvey as a suspect who is accused of battering the victim in Nampa and then driving her to Boise, where he forced her into a sexual act, according to the release. When Harvey went to a convenience store, the victim called police, BPD said.
Harvey then fled, stealing a vehicle on Lemhi Street, which was found around 9:30 a.m. stuck in a snowbank near Boise Avenue and Protest Road, the release said. Harvey was found walking on Federal Way near Protest.
Police said when Harvey was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana, as well as a metal smoking device. He was then taken to Ada County Jail, where he remained on Monday afternoon.
It’s not known whether Harvey and the victim knew each other.
Comments