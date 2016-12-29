Parolee arrested on gun charge after family dispute at Boise church

Boise police officers were sent Wednesday evening to a well-known Boise church after receiving a call about a man brandishing a firearm during a family disturbance.
Officers responded to the building on South Auto Drive at about 8:15 p.m. and took Andrew Ray Garcia, 24, into custody.
Police would not provide the exact location, citing department policy. South Auto Drive is a short street west of Cole Road and south of Franklin Road. Four auto dealerships, a car repair shop, a thrift store, credit union and the Calvary Chapel and Calvary Christian School are located on the road.
All of the businesses were closed at that time of night, but Calvary Chapel holds Wednesday evening services that begin at 6:30 p.m., according to the church’s website. A woman who answered the phone at the church Thursday morning said she could not provide any details on what happened.
After a preliminary investigation, police said it did not appear that Garcia pointed the weapon at anyone. However, he could not legally possess a firearm following a previous felony conviction.
He was taken to the Ada County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was also held on a warrant from the Idaho Department of Correction.
In January 2014, Garcia pleaded guilty to felony assault or battery on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants and injury to a child, in an Ada County case. He was sentenced to one to three years in prison. He was released on parole on Dec. 12.
