Police: 13-year-old Caldwell boy admits rifling through unlocked cars

A Caldwell man told police he found the boy just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near his car in the 1900 block of Hird Avenue, down the street from Sacajawea Elementary School.
The boy admitted to police officers that he had been going inside unlocked cars looking for items to steal, according to a written release from the Caldwell Police Department.
Officers recovered $9 in cash that the boy told them he stole.
The boy was released to the custody of his parents.
Detectives are working to identify two other boys believed to be involved in the case. They ask that anyone who had things stolen recently from unlocked vehicles call them at 455-3000.
Once the investigation is over, officers will send the case to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
