A hidden gadget led Nampa police right to a car stolen in Boise

Nampa police ended a 45-minute standoff Tuesday morning with a Boise man in a car by breaking its windows, arresting the man after a brief struggle.
Leon Jason Fortner, 48, ignored commands to show his hands and purposely kept them hidden under a blanket, the department said in a news release. After arresting Fortner, an officer found a small amount of a substance expected to be methamphetamine.
The owner of the vehicle Fortner was found in reported that the car had been stolen Monday in Boise, where it was parked, unattended, with the engine running. The owner had left a tracking device in the vehicle and used it to find its location in Nampa. Police were dispatched near Franklin Boulevard and I-84, where they say they found Fortner in the vehicle.
Fortner was booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing and delaying an officer.
The department said drivers should not leave running vehicles unattended.
“Though it is winter and we all like to drive a warm vehicle, leaving the vehicle running is an invitation for someone to steal it,” the news release said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
Comments