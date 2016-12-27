Crime

December 27, 2016 4:03 PM

Can you make out the bank robber in this video? If so, Nampa police would like your help

By Zach Kyle

The Nampa Police Department Tuesday released a grainy video from the scene of a bank robbery in Nampa earlier this month, and seeks help identifying the suspect.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, police responded to a call of a robbery at Bank of the Cascades at 500 12th Ave. The video shows a suspect wearing a dark jacket and red stocking cap enter and leave the bank.

Police are looking for a light-skinned Hispanic or white male standing about 5-foot-9 with a thin build and a light beard.

“Maybe somebody will know the suspect from his gait or mannerisms,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Those with information can contact Nampa Police by leaving a message on its Facebook page or by calling 208-468-5680, selecting option 9, and referring to case number N16-66949.

Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle

Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

