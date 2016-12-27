New trial for former utility CEO shot by Ada deputy after allegedly pointing a gun

Kenneth Morehouse, accused of pointing a gun at an Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy in February, will once again face a jury on April 24, according to court records.
A previous trial on aggravated assault started Dec. 5 but ended in a hung jury.
Before the new trial, Judge Lynn Norton will hear two motions. Prosecutors filed to amend Morehouse’s charge, though it will just be slightly reworded and wil remain felony aggravated assault, said Dan Dinger, the prosecutor in the case, on Tuesday.
The defense has filed a motion for judgement of acquittal. That type of motion usually happens after the trial is over, Dinger said.
“It generally comes up in most cases, just at different times. But this one is different because it’s a hung jury,” he said.
Morehouse is scheduled for a three-day jury trial, according to audio from a Dec. 22 status conference setting the schedule.
Morehouse formerly served as president and chief executive officer of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s utility companies, including Intermountain Gas. He reportedly pointed a gun at an ACSO deputy while that agency responded to a call on Feb. 22 on West Long Beach Lane from Morehouse’s estranged wife.
Prosecutors say Morehouse was attempting “suicide by cop.” When he pointed his gun at the deputy, the deputy shot him in the shoulder. Morehouse was treated and booked into jail.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
