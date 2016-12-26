Caldwell mom pleads guilty in Amber Alert case

A Caldwell woman entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of custodial interference after police say she and a male companion took three children, prompting an Amber Alert this June.
Sarah Joy Dunn entered the guilty plea in Canyon County court Dec. 20, after having previously entered a not-guilty plea in early September, according to court records.
Dunn is accused of taking her two adopted children, ages 10 and 9, without her ex-husband’s permission. With them was Jason T. Simon and his biological son, age 6. The pair and the children were found at a campground near Vail, Colo., on June 18.
Caldwell police said the couple fled Idaho to avoid child sexual abuse charges against Simon, who faces 12 counts of felony child pornography and one count of felony child sexual abuse. Those charges were brought in late April. The next hearing in Simon’s case is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2017, according to court documents.
Dunn is scheduled for sentencing on March 7, 2017.
